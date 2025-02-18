The move is seen as a major blow to the legislator, who has been an influential figure in the Thane-Mumbra region. Both Abhijit Pawar and Wani have been instrumental in managing the political affairs in the region

Abhijit Pawar and Hemant Wani, known for their staunch loyalty to Awhad, officially joined NCP on Tuesday.

In a significant political development, two loyalists of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) legislator Jitendra Awhad switched sides to the Ajit Pawar camp.

Abhijit Pawar and Hemant Wani, known for their staunch loyalty to Awhad, officially joined the Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday. This move is seen as a major blow to Awhad, who has been an influential figure in the Thane-Mumbra region. Both Abhijit Pawar and Wani have been close allies of Awhad and were instrumental in managing the political affairs in the region. Their departure signals a possible fracturing of Awhad's influence in the area.

Along with Abhijit Pawar and Wani, hundreds of youth workers from Thane and Mumbra also joined the NCP during a ceremony held at the Women’s Development Centre in Thane, in the presence of the Maharashtra Deputy CM.

While addressing gathering, the Deputy CM hinting at internal politics in the Awhad camp, said, "When Abhijit Pawar joined the NCP, he got some calls and was told, 'Let’s sit and find a way out...’. But I ask, when will the way be found? Were they playing games earlier?"

He also reflected on the exit of several leaders from NCP in Thane, a shift he largely attributed to one individual. Pawar remarked that while people make mistakes, no one will stay loyal if someone deliberately makes errors. He emphasised that leadership and vision are crucial for both a party and its leaders, and NCP’s growth is driven by the influx of such dedicated individuals.

"While we welcome new faces into the party, we will always honour and respect the contributions of our longstanding members," said Pawar, further stressing the party’s commitment to inclusive politics and growth.

The NCP chief also reassured that the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', a popular scheme benefiting women across the state, will continue. "This scheme will never be shut down. We are also monitoring to ensure that the real beneficiaries, the women it was intended for, are actually receiving its benefits," he added.

During the event, Congress leader Chandrakant Dayaman, also joined NCP, further strengthening the party's presence in the region.

NCP leaders, including treasurer and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shivajirao Garje, Chief Spokesperson and Thane District President Anand Paranjpe, State General Secretary Najib Mulla, Youth State President Suraj Chavan, State Vice-President Saleem Sarang, and Co-Treasurer Sanjay Borge, were present for the event.