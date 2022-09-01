Kamal R Khan shifted to Arthur Road Jail, bail hearing on September 2, says his lawyer

Kamal R Khan also known as KRK was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday after he reached Mumbai Airport.
Kamal R Khan. File Pic
Bollywood actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan also known as KRK was shifted to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after being discharged from the hospital, his lawyer Ashok Saraogi said on Thursday. He said, the court will hear Kamaal Rashid Khan’s bail plea on September 2.
KRK was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday after he reached Mumbai Airport. The police had then said that he was arrested in a case registered against him for posting alleged 'defamatory tweets' in 2020. An FIR was registered against him at Malad police station.
Following his arrest the police had produced him before a court and sought his four days police custody. The court, while rejecting the request of the police, sent him in judicial custody for 14 days.
KRK had complained of chest pain on Tuesday evening. He was shifted to a hospital by the police where doctors examined his health.
"He was discharged from the hospital in the evening and he was taken for judicial custody," Saraogi said. He added, "No case is made against him at all. If I express my personal opinion about something, there is nothing wrong about it."