Ophthalmologists say soaring temperatures can cause a host of visual problems if not careful. They say a rise in temperature has an adverse impact on the health of every living being, including animals and birds

In the elderly, heat is a catalyst for age-related macular degeneration

With temperatures soaring, Mumbai ophthalmologists and retina specialists say “protect your eyes” as they caution citizens to be mindful of dry eye syndrome, redness of eyes, conjunctivitis, and other eye allergies especially in those with underlying health problems like hypertension and diabetes, or people under treatment for macular degeneration issues. Experts say eye strain can be reduced by cutting down on screen time and mobile phone usage.

Dr Anand Subramanyam, a Matunga-based retina specialist confirmed that a rise in temperature has an adverse impact on the health of every living being, including animals and birds. With a heat wave warning issued by the BMC and meteorological department, I already have elderly patients with underlying health problems complaining of dry eye syndrome, redness of eyes and sub-conjunctival haemorrhage (S-CH) and are also suffering from age-related macular degeneration,” Dr Anand said.

When asked to elaborate on S-CH, he said, “When small blood vessels under the conjunctiva (a thin, clear membrane that covers the white of the eye and the inside of the eyelids) breaks due to eye pressure, it causes sub-conjunctival haemorrhage, which happens in few extreme cases especially if an elderly person is under treatment for age-related macular degeneration. It is more common in hypertensive people and diabetics.”

Doctors have said it is necessary to seek medical help in case of a heat-related eye condition.

Regarding precautions, Dr Anand said, “It is better to avoid direct sunlight. Avoid going out, if possible, between 11 am to 4 pm, wear Ultra Violet (UV) protection sunglasses, and wear a hat/cover the head and eyes from direct sunlight. Also stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and wash your face often. Avoid contact lenses and give adequate rest to your eyes.” These are basic things that can be made a routine, he added.

Effect of global warming

Dr Karobi Lahiri Coutinho, consultant, vitreo retinal surgeon, Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences, said, “High temperatures lead to dehydration and the eye being an exposed part of the body, it gets affected adversely. Tear film evaporation leads to dryness of the eye resulting in irritation, pricking, watering, burning, redness, pain, and a decrease in vision when exposed to white screens, air conditioning, cooking fumes, strong winds and dust. The use of lubricant drops, gels and other modalities of dryness prevention is advised. Rubbing of the eyes due to such irritations leads to redness and conjunctivitis due to contamination, allergic conjunctivitis, or S-CH.”

According to Dr Karobi, exposure to UV rays can cause corneal photokeratitis and if prolonged, then cataracts, macular degeneration and lid swelling. “Hemoconcentration due to dehydration can cause vascular occlusions or eye stroke in layman’s terms. Existing eye problems like glaucoma and dry eyes worsen; heat and dust on the road also cause a mirage-like effect which can reduce visibility with consequent accidents. Dryness due to high temperatures coupled with prolonged white screen exposure compounds the problem,” said Dr Karobi.

Dr Karobi Lahiri Coutinho, Bombay Hospital

In Maharashtra, Pune experiences the highest temperatures but as per the public health department, a five-fold decrease has been recorded in the incidence of heat strokes this year, as compared to last year, Dr Karobi said.

At Dr R N Cooper Hospital (Vile Parle), Dr Charuta Mandke, associate professor and head of the ophthalmology department, said, “With the heat already rising in March and set to rise further as the summer sets in, we are witnessing an increase in the number of cases with dry eyes, redness, reflexive watering, irritation and eye strain. In case of such symptoms, consult the nearest ophthalmologist and adhere to prescribed lubricants, as advised.” Dr Charuta advised against the use of over-the-counter eye drops for self-treatment.

Eye issues due to heat...

. Dry eyes: Evaporative dry eyes with redness, reflexive watering, irritation and eye strain. In case of symptoms, consult ophthalmologist; refrain from self-treatment

. Recurrent stye: Caused by constant rubbing of eye, due to an infection, especially seen as temperatures rise. If irritation persists, consult an ophthalmologist, take appropriate treatment with antibiotics

. Cataract and macular degeneration: Seen especially in elders, with a drop in vision; must consult ophthalmologist

“We have not come across conjunctivitis cases but expect to see them once summer sets in. It is crucial to ensure that the Do’s and Don’ts are strictly followed to prevent eye-related issues,” said Dr Charuta.

At Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar East, Dr Jigisha Sharma, head of ophthalmology, said, “Due to the soaring heat, cases of dry eyes and related conditions are on a rise. At Rajawadi Hospital too, the ophthalmology OPD has been seeing an increase in the number of patients with symptoms of dry eyes and associated allergic conditions and eye infections.”

Precautions recommended

. Drink plenty of water and remain hydrated (35 ml/kg of body weight)

. Avoid travelling outdoors when the heat is at its peak (11 am - 4 pm)

. Use sunscreens, UV sunglasses, caps, and umbrellas when venturing out

. Use lubricant drops/gel for the eye (dosage as per dryness index)

. Warm compresses and massage to clear meibomian gland block; consume oral preparations to combat severe dry eye punctal occlusions

. Take frequent breaks from the screen, (20-20-20 rule, for those who have long hours of digital work)

. Take a minute break every hour to drink water, put tear emollient drops and walk around which achieves 4 goals—improves hydration, moistens eyes, does away digital eye strain and improves blood circulation

. Use cold compresses and ice packs to provide relief to strained eyes

. Wash face and hands frequently and avoid touching and rubbing of your eyes

. Moderate intake of alcohol

*As told by Dr Karobi Lahiri

Coutinho, Dr Jigisha Sharma

and Dr Charuta Mandke