Railways to run Special Trains between Hubbali and Varanasi (six trips) and Bidar/Charlapalli/Machilipatnam and Danapur (10 trips) to clear the extra rush of passengers during Kumbh Mela 2025, which is being held at Prayagraj.

The details of the services are as under:-

Hubballi (Karnataka) to Varanasi – 6 trips

Train no 07383 Kumbh Mela special will leave Hubballi at 8 am on February 14, 21 and 28 and arrive Varanasi at 5.30 on the third day of the journey.

Train no 07384 Kumbh Mela special will leave Varanasi at 5 am on February 17 and 24 and March 3 and arrive Hubballi at 12.45 am on the third day of the journey.

The trains will be be composed of one air-conditioned (AC) 2-Tier, four AC 3-Tier, 11 sleeper class, one second-seating-cum-guard’s brake van and one generator car.

Both the trains will halt at Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskarwadi, Karad, Satara, Pune, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad and Bhusaval stations of the Central Railway.

Bidar to Danapur – 2 trips

Train no 07111 Kumbh Mela special will leave Bidar at 11.10 am on Friday and arrive Danapur at 11.25 pm the next day.

Train no 07112 Kumbh Mela special will leave Danapur at 3.15 pm on Sunday and arrive at Telangana at 11.45 pm the following day, after which it will terminate the service.



The trains will be composed of two AC 2-Tier, one AC 3-Tier, 11 AC 3-Tier Economy, three sleeper class and 2 generator cars.

Charlapalli to Danapur – 4 trips

Train no 07077 Kumbh Mela special will leave Charlapalli at 3 pm on February 18 and 22 and arrive Danapur at 11.55 pm the following day.

Train no 07078 Kumbh Mela special will leave Danapur at 3.15 pm on February 20 and 24 and arrive Charlapalli at 11.45 pm the next day.

Composition: Two AC 2-Tier, One AC 3-Tier, 11 AC 3-Tier Economy, 3 Sleeper class & 2 Generator Cars.

Machilipatnam to Danapur – 4 trips

Train no 07113 Kumbh Mela special will leave Machilipatnam at 11.00 hrs on 08.02.2025 & 16.02.2025 and arrive Danapur at 23.55 hrs next day.

Train no 07114 Kumbh Mela special will leave Danapur at 15.15 hrs on 10.02.2025 & 18.02.2025 and arrive Machilipatnam at 03.00 hrs third day.

The trains will comprise 20 AC 3-Tier and 2 generator cars.

The halts assigned for the trains include Ballarshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram and Nagpur stations.

Central Railway is also running 42 trips of Special Trains for Maha Kumbh 2025, of which 18 are between Mumbai and Banaras/Mau, 12 each of the Nagpur-Danapur route and the Pune-Mau route.

For detailed timings and halts of these Special Trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app.



