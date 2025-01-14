The officials and wildlife volunteers realised that the mother of the cub was also in the same area and the plan to reunite the cub with the female was prepared

Pic/Maharashtra Forest Department

Listen to this article Forest department and wildlife volunteers successfully reunite leopard cub with mother in Satara district; watch video x 00:00

The efforts taken by the forest department team along with the help of local wildlife volunteers have once again helped in doing the reunion of leopard cubs with their mother at Patan taluka in Satara district - around 320 km southeast of Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forest department and local wildlife volunteers reunited a leopard cub with its mother in Patan taluka, Satara district.



Workers harvesting sugarcane near Naralwadi village spotted the cub and its mother and alerted the forest department.



The cub was safely placed in a… pic.twitter.com/7Dp9jrfM9Y — Mid Day (@mid_day) January 14, 2025

Honorary Wildlife Warden (HWW), Rohan Bhate Shah said, "On Sunday the workers while harvesting the sugarcane crop near Naralwadi village in Patan taluka spotted a small leopard cub and its mother a few meters away. Without provoking the leopard, the workers left the area and informed about the same to the local forest department. The forest department team immediately reached the spot and took the cub into custody."

The officials and wildlife volunteers realised that the mother of the cub was also in the same area and the plan to reunite the cub with the female was prepared.

The Wildlife Rescuer Team from Karad and Honorary Wildlife Ranger Rohan Bhate were called.

"In the evening, the cub was placed in a plastic crate (big rectangular container) at the same place where the cub was found. Live infrared cameras were installed in the area. At 12.15 am, the female leopard came to the spot and pushed the upper crate and took away the cub.

Range Forest Officer of Patan - Rajesh Nalvade, Honorary Wildlife Warden Rohan Bhate, Forester Thombre, Forest Guard Yadav, Vishal Harpal, Rohit Lohar, Rohit Kulkarni of Wildlife Rescuers, Ajay Mahadik, Rohit Pawar, Ganesh Kale, Rohan Velapure, Sarpanch of Naralwadi and Ajit Chavan helped in the reunion operation.

The health of the female cub was good and it was about 2 months old.