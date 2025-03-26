Breaking News
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Breach of privilege notice moved against Kunal Kamra in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Updated on: 26 March,2025 04:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Kunal Kamra performed a song containing personal and insulting references to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said Pravin Darekar, the leader of the legislative council, while presenting the motion against him

Kunal Kamra. Pic/PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Pravin Darekar on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege motion notice against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Spokesperson Sushma Andhare.


"Kunal Kamra performed a song containing personal and insulting references to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," said Darekar, leader of the legislative council, while presenting the motion.


"Andhare supported the performance and used objectionable language, which amounts to contempt of the House," he further said.


Both Kamra and Andhare disrespected the dignity of legislative institutions through their remarks, Darekar said.

In the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ramesh Bornare submitted a breach of privilege notice against Andhare for alleging mocking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Presiding officer Sanjay Kelkar said Speaker Rahul Narwekar will take a decision on the notice.

