Kunal Kamra controversy: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut backs the artist

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut backed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra amid the controversy surrounding his offensive remarks on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and stated that he would rather die than submit or fear the alleged threats.



"I don't know who is threatening Kunal Kamra or why. Kunal Kamra is someone I have known for many years. He is not the kind of artist who gets scared of threats. He won't surrender (Jhukega nahi). He would rather die than bow down or be afraid. Those issuing threats will soon find it difficult to continue their path," Raut told the media.



Sanjay Raut also reacted to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks regarding Kunal Kamra controversy.



CM Adityanath said that freedom of expression does not give individuals the right to attack others, highlighting that the law should take action against those "creating divisions in the country."

To this, Sanjay Raut said, "I agree with what Yogi Ji said -- freedom of speech doesn't mean people can say just anything. But what did Kamra say? He didn't mention anyone's name. He commented on a situation that happened in Maharashtra using satire. I often listen to poets like Kumar Vishwas and Surendra Sharma, and they, too, use satire. Vandalizing property in response to Kamra's words is not justified."



Kunal Kamra ignited a political row with his controversial 'gaddar' (traitor) joke, which was allegedly directed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde



Many political leaders criticized Kamra's statement. Kamra, however, shared a new video to mock Shiv Sena workers for vandalising Mumbai's The Habitat comedy club, where he had performed earlier.



On Tuesday, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stated, "Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded on this issue on behalf of the government. Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law".



CM Devendra Fadnavis took a firm stand against the alleged offensive remarks made by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra about Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister, while speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, stated that the government would not accept freedom of expression if it led to tyranny.



The CM said, "We appreciate humour and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny." He stated that Kamra staged "low-quality" comedy.



"This artist makes statements against the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice; he wants to gain fame by creating controversy. He targeted Eknath Shinde and staged a low-quality comedy," the CM said, adding that the people will decide whether Eknath Shinde is a traitor or a selfish person.



(With ANI inputs)