A court in Maharashtra's Latur district sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for setting his wife ablaze in front of their son over a monetary dispute

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article Latur man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting wife ablaze x 00:00

A court in Maharashtra's Latur district sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for setting his wife ablaze in front of their son over a monetary dispute.

District and sessions judge R B Rote on Thursday found the accused, Gajanan Eknath Chakre, guilty of charges under sections 302 (murder) and 498 (a) (cruelty by husband or relative) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him.

According to the prosecution, the accused and his brother often harassed his wife, Jayabai, forcing her to bring money from her parents.

The accused poured petrol on his wife and set her ablaze in front of their son on January 13, 2021. The woman sustained 40 per cent burns and died at the government hospital a month later.

Nine witnesses were examined during the trial, and the couple's son testified in court.

Also read: Parliament security breach: Arrested Latur resident told parents he was going for Army recruitment

Man crushed to death by bus in Nashik

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was crushed to death by a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred at a bus stand in Sinnar taluka in the morning when the victim, Vijay Namdev More, was leaving the bus stand and was knocked down by the Shirdi-Palghar Shivshahi bus, which was entering the premises, an official said.

The driver immediately stopped the vehicle, but the man was trapped under the tyres and crushed to death, he said.

A case has been registered with the Sinnar police, and investigations are on, the official said.

Teen booked for stabbing, injuring boy in Thane district

In a separate incident, an offence has been registered against a 14-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing and injuring another minor over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the teenager for the attack that took place in Bhiwandi town, an official said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday when the accused took the victim to a building in the Samadnagar area and stabbed him, he said.

The injured boy has been admitted to a hospital, the official said, adding that no one has been detained in the case so far. (With inputs from PTI)