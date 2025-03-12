Pawar who heads the Nationalist Congress Party said that it should be ensured that statements in public do not cause a communal rift

File Pic. Pic/X

Listen to this article Leaders should ensure their statements do not create communal discord, says Ajit Pawar on Rane's recent claims x 00:00

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Wednesday advised restraint to political leaders in the state and said that his cabinet colleague Nitesh Rane's statement about Muslims was 'misleading', PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, Pawar who heads the Nationalist Congress Party said that it should be ensured that statements in public do not cause a communal rift.

He was responding to a question about BJP leader Nitesh Rane's recent claim that Muslims were not part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army.

Pawar was speaking in Karad after paying tributes at the memorial of late Congress stalwart and the first chief minister of the state Yashwantrao Chavan on his birth anniversary.

"Some individuals, from both sides of the political divide, sometimes make statements that are detrimental to Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage. In the past, leaders in the state have always strived to maintain communal harmony, ensuring that different communities coexist peacefully," he said, when asked about Rane's remarks, PTI cited.

Pawar also said that while founding a sovereign state, Shivaji Maharaj never discriminated against any one on the basis of caste or creed.

"Political leaders, whether in the government or Opposition, must exercise caution while making statements, to ensure that communal discord is not created. Maharashtra is home to a large number of patriotic Muslims. There is evidence that during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's reign, several Muslims played a key role, including that of overseeing his ammunition department," Pawar said, PTI cited.

He did not understand the purpose behind "such misleading statements," he added.

Nitesh Rane urges Hindus to buy jhatka mutton from Malhar-certified shops in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitish Rane has launched the 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders, a move aimed at identifying mutton shops run exclusively by members of the Hindu community.

According to ANI, Rane stated that this certification would ensure access to "rightful mutton shops" that adhere to specific community-based standards, promising a "100 per cent Hindu community" ownership and the absence of adulteration.

Taking to social media platform X, Rane announced the initiative, saying, "Today, we have taken a very important step for the Hindu community in Maharashtra. https://malharcertification.com has been launched on this occasion."

(With agency inputs)