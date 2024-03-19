This and other interesting facts and figures pertaining to LS, Assembly elections were revealed to media

District collector Rajendra Kshirsagar addresses the media at his office on Monday

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Rajendra Kshirsagar disclosed various facts and figures related to the upcoming polls A ballot paper voting system will be made available at home for individuals Also, 17 cooperative housing societies will be having a polling booth

In a press conference at his office Rajendra Kshirsagar, collector, Mumbai Suburban district, disclosed various facts and figures related to the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. Interestingly, more than 4,000 voters are above the age of 100 in the district. A ballot paper voting system will be made available at home for individuals above the age of 85 and divyang certificate holders. Also, 17 cooperative housing societies will be having a polling booth. The district is handling the election process of four Lok Sabha and 26 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in total.

Facilities for senior citizens

ADVERTISEMENT

Kshirsagar said, “A total of 4,632 registered voters as of today are above the age of 100. The number is subject to changes after the verification process is completed. The number will surely be lower as many times, there are typing errors and other factors that need to be taken into account during the verification process.”

He added, “According to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, individuals above the age of 85 will be provided a ballot paper voting service at their residence. Those holding a valid divyang certificate will be provided the same facilities. All the voting booths will be on the ground floor and will be accessible to disabled individuals as opposed to some voting booths on higher floors during the last elections. A total of 14,130 registered voters in the district are registered under the disability criteria.”

Polling booth numbers

The district collector said, “A total of 7,380 polling stations are being planned in the district for the general and Assembly elections. These will be located at 1,083 locations across the district of which 2,032 booths will be temporary booths and 27 will be auxiliary polling stations. The projected population of the district is 1,16,00,000. As of data available till January 26, 2024, a total of 27 lakh voters have registered from the district of which 38 lakh registered voters are female while 800 are transgender voters. Also, 17 cooperative housing societies have been declared as polling stations.”

“More than 44,000 polling officials have been appointed for the elections and various control rooms have started functioning to ensure the code of conduct is being followed by the candidates,” he added.

Star power

A letter signed by the district collector has been sent to 4,000 celebrities in the Mumbai Suburban district, urging them to request their followers to register to exercise their franchise. “Actor Jitendra has posted a video on his social media accounts regarding the same while Aamir Khan and Kailash Kher have been planning to shoot a video and upload it on their handles urging their followers to vote,” said the district collector.

Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai Suburban district

. Mumbai North

. Mumbai North West

. Mumbai North Central

. Mumbai North East