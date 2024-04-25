Lok Sabha elections 2024: After June 4, Modi ji and his party will not be in power, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut also emphasised that a capable person will become the leader of this country who will think about the people and the future of democracy

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that after June 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party will not be in power

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that after June 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party will not be in power, reported news agency ANI.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai today, Raut said, "Narendra Modi is going to lose the election. After June 4, Modi ji and his party will not be in power. For 70 years in the country, out of which Congress has given Prime Ministers for 50 years and all of them were excellent in their work. Be it Pandit Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi or Manmohan Singh. Modi Ji is doing the work of auctioning the country that all of them have built. Is there an auction for the post of PM also? Did Modi ji also get the auction done?"

He also emphasised that a capable person will become the leader of this country who will think about the people and the future of democracy, reported ANI.

"Ram Temple becomes an election issue because the BJP is going to lose the Lok Sabha elections 2024. They want to win with the help of Ram but even Ram is not with them," Raut added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lashed out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for not attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple and alleged that the latter turned down the invitation to the event due to 'fear' of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, reported ANI.

Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Amaravati slammed the opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for not attending the event and accused them of "humiliating" Lord Ram, reported ANI.

"Uddhav Thackeray, who claims to be the president of Shiv Sena, this fake president of Shiv Sena didn't attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' due to fear of Sonia Gandhi even after being invited. 'Rahul Baba' too received the invitation but didn't attend the 'Pran Pratishtha'. These people by not attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' have humiliated Lord Ram," Shah said.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in Maharashtra on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, the Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI)