Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Situation 'serious' in UP, Yogi Adityanath should stay back: Sanjay Raut ahead of CM's rally in Maharashtra x 00:00

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rally in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the CM should stay back in UP, claiming the situation there is "serious", reported news agency PTI.

Five Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha region, including Nagpur from where Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari is contesting, will go to polls in the first phase of parliamentary elections on April 19.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Sanjay Raut said, "Yogi Adityanath should stay back in UP as the situation is serious there. In UP, the situation is more serious than it looks. I am well aware of it. The party (BJP) has to seek votes in the country even after being in power for 10 years," reported PTI.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting later in the day in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, which is in the Vidarbha region.

Targeting the PM, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut claimed, "Modi is campaigning using government money. It is a violation of the code of conduct."

Polling in the seat, located in the Vidarbha region, will be held in the first phase on April 19.

All six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai will go to polls in the last phase on May 20.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday, a government official said.

The BJP has nominated the state's Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

"The people of Maharashtra have taken a solemn pledge of grand victory of BJP-NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. Today in Chandrapur, will get an opportunity to seek the blessings of the people here," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

(With inputs from PTI)