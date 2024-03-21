Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ajit Pawar-led NCP urges CM Shinde to restrain Vijay Shivtare

Ajit Pawar-led NCP urged CM Shinde to immediately restrain his Shiv Sena colleague Vijay Shivtare, who has been criticising Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to immediately restrain his Shiv Sena colleague Vijay Shivtare, who has been criticising Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in the interest of the ruling alliance, the PTI reported.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, BJP and CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena comprise the ruling coalition 'Mahayuti' in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said that Vijay Shivtare's non-stop rants against Ajit Pawar will upset their workers and eventually hurt the prospects of the ruling alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the state, which elects 48 MPs, as per the PTI.

"BJP and NCP have fought elections against each other earlier. Now these parties and Shiv Sena are together and every seat is important as we share the common agenda of ensuring a third term for PM Modi," he said, the PTI reported on Thursday.

Vijay Shivtare, a former Shiv Sena MLA from Purandar, has announced that he would contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Baramati, the home turf of NCP founder Sharad Pawar's family, as an Independent candidate, the news agency reported.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is most likely to be the candidate from Baramati against her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule, which could turn it into a high-profile contest.

During a meeting with Vijay Shivtare on Monday, CM Eknath Shinde apparently tried to persuade his colleague to withdraw from the fray, but the latter didn't give him any assurance.

Patil demanded that Shivtare be asked to stop his campaign against Ajit Pawar.

"CM Shinde did speak to him but Shivtare refuses to stop. It is not in the interest of the alliance. If this continues, will NCP workers campaign for Shiv Sena candidates," he asked.

Vijay Shivtare has claimed he will contest the polls from Baramati to free the constituency from the Pawars.

Meanwhile, following Supreme Court directions, the NCP (SP) launched a scathing attack on rival NCP President Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday. He dared Ajit Pawar to give up the 'Clock' sign and run in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with a new symbol.

Mahesh Tapase, Chief Spokesperson of NCP (SP), addressed the media, claiming that Ajit Pawar's NCP had been embarrassed by the Supreme Court's decision and challenged him to remove the 'Clock' sign. He also accused Ajit Pawar of conspiring with the BJP to steal the original NCP formed by Sharad Pawar, reported IANS.

(with PTI inputs)

