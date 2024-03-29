Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress upset in Ramtek before going to polls

Candidate’s caste validity cancelled, party likely to field her husband

Rashmi Barve.

Before it could go to polls in Ramtek, the Congress suffered a setback as the caste validity of its candidate Rashmi Barve was cancelled by the social justice department's caste verification panel. Ramtek is reserved for the scheduled castes (SC) and hence candidates have to produce valid caste certificates with their nomination papers.

The returning officer of the Ramtek constituency was in the process of nomination scrutiny. The hearing was over but the verdict was expected to come late Thursday night. Barve’s rivals had reached the election office with the state panel’s order. With the scrapping, the Congress had a plan B in the offing. The party is likely to field Barve's husband if her nomination papers are invalid. Shiv Sena (Shinde) has fielded Raju Parve from this constituency where voting will be held on April 19.

Disgruntled Congress leader and former IAS officer Kishor Gajbhiye has also filed his nomination papers here. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) gave Gajbhiye the AB Form (authentication letter) for candidacy. Gajbhiye had unsuccessfully contested the elections from Ramtek in 2019. VBA has also given the endorsement to another leader. Their official status depends on how the developments take place on Friday.

Patole sees conspiracy

State Congress president Nana Patole saw a state-sponsored conspiracy in an attempt to disqualify Barve. “The cancellation of Barve's caste validity certificate is an act of political vendetta. It is now evident that the BJP is scared of the opposition and sees its defeat,” he said, adding that the party had an alternative in Ramtek.

No respite from HC

Barve moved the Nagpur bench of the High Court on Thursday seeking immediate relief. Her plea was listed for Monday (April 1).

Apr 1

Day Rashmi Barve’s plea has been listed for HC hearing