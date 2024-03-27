Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fissures in MVA after Sena (UBT) announces candidates for seats under discussion

Sanjay Raut shared a list of 17 candidates for several Lok Sabha constituencies including Sangli and Mumbai despite ongoing deliberations within MVA.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat/ File photo

Following the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s announcement of candidates for various Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat objected, claiming that the seats were still being discussed. MVA negotiation committee member Thorat slammed the Sena (UBT)'s decision to name candidates for the Mumbai South Central, Bhiwandi, and Sangli constituencies, stating that discussions about these seats were still underway. "Sena should not have announced the candidates for Mumbai South Central and Sangli. These were still under discussion," Thorat told ANI on Wednesday.

Sena (UBT) has named senior leader Anil Desai from the Mumbai South Central constituency and Chandrahar Patil in Sangli for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Thorat in his video statement, per ANI report, stressed that declaring candidates for seats under consideration was wrong, and he encouraged the Shiv Sena to reconsider its decisions to maintain the spirit of the alliance. "The Congress leaders are angry at the list released by the Uddhav Shiv Sena today. I would request the Sena to reconsider the candidates list that it has announced. Discussions were on in some of the seats and everyone was expected to follow the spirit of the Aghadi," he said.

According to the ANI report, Thorat said, "Discussion was ongoing, on the seats of Sangli, Bhiwandi and South Central Mumbai. In such a situation, how can candidates' names be announced in a one-sided manner? This issue will be discussed in the next meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi."

Thorat further informed that Congress leaders from Sangli would visit Delhi to discuss the situation with the party's high command.

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad shared Thorat's thoughts, expressing unhappiness with the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s unilateral decision. She said that they had expressed their concerns to the party leadership and committed to follow their advice.

"Shiv Sena UBT should not have unilaterally declared candidates on the Sangli seat and the seats where discussions were still on among allies. We have conveyed our displeasure to the party leadership about Mumbai and we will take steps as suggested by our leadership," Gaikwad was quoted as saying in the report.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday morning shared a list of 17 candidates for several Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including Sangli and Mumbai despite ongoing deliberations within the coalition.

The alliance between UBT Sena, Congress, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) is preparing for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP and Shiv Sena secured significant victories in Maharashtra, winning 23 and 18 seats respectively. However, then undivided Shiv Sena sided with Congress and NCP to form Maha Vikas Aghadi which fell through after Shinde's rebellion in 2022. In 2023, Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

