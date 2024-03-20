Post Raj Thackeray’s meet with Amit Shah, Shinde Sena worried it will be forced to give up seat or two to the MNS

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (centre) with (from left) Krupal Tumane, Bhavana Gawali, Rahul Shewale, Shrirang Barne, Sadashiv Lokhande and Sanjay Mandlik

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Poaching fears on the rise in Shinde camp x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





An alarmed Shinde Sena went into a huddle on Tuesday morning Eyebrows were raised when a group of MPs gathered at CM Eknath Shinde’s Thane residence The boss is reported to have reassured them that they were safe

One could call it the cascading effect of Raj Thackeray’s talks with the head honchos of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on sharing Lok Sabha seats. An alarmed Shinde Sena went into a huddle on Tuesday morning to figure out what might come its way. Will it be forced to give up a seat or two to the Raj-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)? Would that not be in addition to the Sena seats that the BJP is eying?



Raj Thackeray with son Amit and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyebrows were raised when a group of MPs, particularly the ones whose constituencies are vulnerable to allies’ demands, gathered at CM Eknath Shinde’s Thane residence. The boss is reported to have reassured them that they were safe. Outside the meeting, MP Rahul Shewale, who is perhaps the most secure after Shinde’s MP son as far as their candidature is concerned, told media persons that no MP was upset and everyone had faith in the CM.

“It is the most favourable situation for the Mahayuti (BJP-Sena-NCP) to win over 45 seats in Maharashtra. The NDA will surpass a 400-seat mark this time,” he said. When prodded further, Shewale stated that the rumours were ruining the atmosphere in the Sena-held constituencies (that faced poaching). “It’s a work of fiction by the media. We have requested that the leaders (from the BJP and Sena) should not speak and speculate till the seat-sharing is announced,” added the Mumbai South-Central MP.

At Tuesday’s meeting with the CM, sitting MPs Bhavana Gawali (Yavatmal-Washim), Hemand Godse (Nashik), Krupal Tumane (Ramtek), Sanjay Mandlik (Kolhapur), Shrirang Barne (Maval), Sadashiv Lokhande (Shirdi) and Rajendra Gavit (Palghar) were present. CM Shinde has a task on hand to retain these constituencies which are among the 13 his party holds. Five Lok Sabha MPs are with the rival faction.

Raj in Delhi

Accompanied by his son Amit, Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. There was no official response from Thackeray, but his party lieutenant Bala Nandgaonkar asked the media persons to wait for two more days for an official announcement. Other than Amit Thackeray, Nandgaonkar’s name is in circulation for Mumbai South which is expected to be with the MNS if the pact happens. A couple of other segments such as Nashik, Pune and Shirdi are also being talked about for the MNS share.

‘North Indians betrayed’

The Congress said that by allying with Raj Thackeray’s MNS the BJP had betrayed north Indian voters. “The BJP has hurt the north Indian people’s pride and rubbed salt on the wounds,” said chief spokesperson Atul Londhe, recalling the attacks on North Indians that involved the MNS cadre. Londhe said the MNS had opposed Chhat Puja as well. “In a bid to cross the 400 mark, the BJP has been forced to ally with anyone who comes their way. The fact that the BJP has to forge an alliance with Raj Thackeray means that they are staring at defeat,” he added further.

‘BJP stealing one more Thackeray’

Addressing a rally in Hingoli, Uddhav Thackeray said since the BJP could not get votes in the name of Modi, it was about to steal one more Thackeray. “They stole Babasaheb’s photo. It made no difference. Today, they have attempted to steal one more Thackeray. They have realised that in Maharashtra only Thackeray can get them votes,” he said.