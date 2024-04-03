Lok Sabha elections 2024: Winds of change blowing across country, claims Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed that the 'winds of change' are blowing across the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed that the 'winds of change' are blowing across the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray also predicted a "miracle" when votes polled in Bihar and Jharkhand are counted in June, according to the PTI.

Seeking votes for party's Mumbai North-East candidate Sanjay Dina Patil during campaigning in suburban Vikhroli, the former Maharashtra minister alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) policy is to make opposition leaders join it or send them to jail if they refused to do so, as per the PTI.

"The BJP's policy is (to make opponents join (them) or face (jail)," Aaditya Thackeray said, hitting out at his former ally, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

In this regard, he cited the examples of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, both anti-BJP politicians who were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in separate money laundering cases.

"Winds of change are blowing in the country. There will be a miracle (in poll outcome) in Bihar and Jharkhand," Aaditya Thackeray asserted, predicting a good show by INDIA bloc parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray maintained that the South India has slammed the door on the BJP, be it Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, as far as elections are concerned.

The BJP-led NDA has set the target of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats as it wants to change the Constitution, Aaditya Thackeray claimed, as per the PTI.

Mumbai, which has half a dozen Lok Sabha seats, will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

Meanwhile, in a major jolt to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Unmesh Patil, the BJP MP from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra who failed to get the saffron party ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, joined the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday.

Unmesh Patil joined the Sena (UBT) at 'Matoshree', the residence of party head and former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Mumbai, along with his followers, days after meeting Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.

(with PTI inputs)

