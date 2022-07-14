Breaking News
Maharashtra: 13 workers stranded in swollen river in Palghar

Updated on: 14 July,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

The workers, engaged in construction of the Mumbai-Vadodra Expressway, had entered the river in a barge as part of their work, but got stuck due to the rising water level

People shelter under umbrellas at the sea front during rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/AFP


Amid heavy showers, 13 workers were stranded in the swollen Vaitarna river at Bahadoli in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday and efforts were on to rescue them, an official said.

The workers, engaged in construction of the Mumbai-Vadodra Expressway, had entered the river in a barge as part of their work, but got stuck due to the rising water level, said chief of the District Disaster Control Cell Vivekananda Kadam.




He said a team of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) was summoned, but it could not reach the barge.


The administration has now sought the help of choppers to rescue the workers, the official said. 

