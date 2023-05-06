Maharashtra: 40 people injured in honey bee attack in Chandrapur

The incident took place at a crematorium where a number of people had gathered for the last rites of a local resident, a district health official said

Around 40 persons were injured in a honey bee attack at Sindewahi town in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday.

The incident took place at a crematorium where a number of people had gathered for the last rites of a local resident, a district health official said.

As the funeral pyre was lit, a swarm of honey bees attacked the people, he added.

Some 40 persons were admitted to the rural hospital for treatment, two of them seriously injured, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, a flamingo was rescued in an injured state from a beach in suburban Mumbai, an official from the forest department said on Saturday.

The migratory bird was found in an injured and dehydrated state at Versova beach on Thursday and was treated and released during the day, the official said.

The mangrove cell of the forest department in coordination with RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) rescued the bird, which was kept under observation for 24 hours, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW and the honorary wildlife warden with the state forest department.

The flamingo was released in the radius of the Thane creek and Flamingo Sanctuary, it was stated.

