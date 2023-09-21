Maharashtra: Ashram school teachers hold protest in Palghar, seek jobs

The Ashram school teachers protested at the office of the ITDP project officer cum assistant collector in Jawhar in Palghar, Maharashtra

Ashram school teachers in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday protested for their demands, the PTI reported.

The Ashram school teachers protested at the office of the ITDP project officer cum assistant collector in Jawhar in Palghar on Thursday seeking resolution to various demands, according to the PTI.

The teachers of classes II to IV shouted slogans, leading to PO and Assistant Collector Neha Bhosale assuring them that jobs will be given as per eligibility, as per the PTI.

A large number of police personnel were posted at the site to thwart any untoward incident, local official said.

A video of protesters and officials having arguments went viral on social media.

(with PTI inputs)