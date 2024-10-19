Within the first three days of its enforcement, 420 complaints of MCC violations were registered through the Election Commission’s C-Vigil app; of these, 414 complaints have already been resolved, with 256 addressed within 100 minutes

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 420 complaints of MCC violations received on C-Vigil app; property worth Rs 1,064 lakh seized x 00:00

In the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been in effect since October 15. Within the first three days of its enforcement, 420 complaints of MCC violations were registered through the Election Commission’s C-Vigil app. Of these, 414 complaints have already been resolved, with 256 addressed within 100 minutes, according to the poll authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thane district recorded the highest number of resolved complaints, reflecting active public participation and prompt action by the Election Commission.

The enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct has extended beyond addressing complaints, leading to significant crackdowns on illegal activities. State government enforcement agencies have seized illegal cash, liquor, drugs, and valuable metals worth a total of Rs 1,064 lakh, according to an official release.

Poll authority asks 1,752 'misleading' social media posts to be removed

The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra has sent notices to various social media platforms, asking them to take down a total of 1,752 posts that contained fake news and were meant to create confusion among voters.

More than 300 of these posts were deleted after they were flagged by the poll body, an official release said on Friday.

The notices were sent under section 79(3) (b) of the Information Technology Act, which empowers law enforcement agencies to order intermediaries to remove any content that can be used for unlawful activities.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will be held on November 20.

Of the objectionable posts, 143 were found on Facebook, 280 on Instagram, 1,296 on X , 31 on YouTube, and two on other platforms.

Facebook has so far deleted 16 posts, while action was awaited on 127 more posts. Instagram has deleted 29, X has deleted 251 and YouTube has deleted five posts since the notices were sent, the release said.

It also informed that 420 complaints of violation of the election code of conduct were received on c-VIGIL app of the Election Commission. Out of these, 414 complaints were disposed of, the statement said, adding that the highest number of disposals were in Thane district.

Since the code of conduct kicked in earlier this week, material costing Rs 10.64 crore has been recovered in the form of cash, drugs, liquor and expensive freebies, the release said.