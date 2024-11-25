The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) saw the highest number of defeats, with 22 candidates receiving over one lakh votes but failing to secure a seat. The Congress followed closely with 16 candidates in a similar predicament

The recent Maharashtra assembly elections have showcased a highly competitive political landscape, with 58 candidates losing their seats despite receiving over one lakh votes, with NCP (SP) suffering the most, reported news agency PTI.

Among the notable candidates who fell short of victory were former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, as well as senior Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Dhiraj Deshmukh, stated news agency PTI.

The ruling coalition, known as Mahayuti, which includes the Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, managed to retain power by winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats. In contrast, the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, secured only 46 seats.

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) saw the highest number of defeats, with 22 candidates receiving over one lakh votes but failing to secure a seat. The Congress followed closely with 16 candidates in a similar predicament.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) saw seven of these candidates, while four of the BJP’s nominees lost despite receiving over one lakh votes.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction has two candidates on this list and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena just one, stated PTI.

Each assembly constituency has around 2.80 lakh voters or more.

Among the prominent political figures who experienced narrow defeats, Prithviraj Chavan lost from home turf Karad South constituency, garnering 1,00,150 votes, while his BJP rival, Atul Bhosale, received 1,39,505 votes.

Similarly, former Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat was defeated by a margin of 10,560 votes against Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal, who polled 112,386 votes.

Congress stalwart Dhiraj Deshmukh, a sitting MLA, lost in Latur Rural constituency by 6,595 votes, with the BJP's Ramesh Karad securing 1,12,051 votes compared to Deshmukh's 105,456 votes.

Sunil Tingre of NCP lost to NCP (SP) rival from the Vadgaon Sheri assembly segment in Pune district despite a substantial voter base, stated PTI.

Sangram Thopte of Congress and Rahul Kalate, who belongs to NCP(SP), lost to NCP and BJP candidates from Bhor and Chinchwad constituencies, respectively, despite securing one lakh plus votes.

Districts like Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar witnessed an exceptionally high number of such close contests, stated PTI.

