Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 All three Senas to battle it out in two constituencies

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: All three Senas to battle it out in two constituencies

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Most candidates fighting for supremacy in Sewri, Mahim have roots in undivided Shiv Sena

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: All three Senas to battle it out in two constituencies

MNS’s Sewri candidate Bala Nandgaonkar; Ajay Choudhari, incumbent Sewri MLA; Nana Ambole, Shiv Sena corporator; Sada Sarvankar, Shinde Sena’s Mahim candidate; MNS candidate Amit Thackeray; Sena (UBT)’s Mahesh Sawant

Listen to this article
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: All three Senas to battle it out in two constituencies
x
00:00

The Sewri and Mahim constituencies will see a showdown between all three Senas. In the former seat, sitting Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ajay Choudhari, MNS’s Bala Nandgaonkar and Independent Nana Ambole, who was once a member of the undivided Shiv Sena, will butt heads. In the latter constituency, sitting Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant and MNS leader Amit Thackeray, son of party chief Raj Thackeray, will face off. 


Mahim


Sarvankar, a three-time corporator and three-time MLA of the undivided Shiv Sena, joined the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the party split. Sawant, now fighting the poll on a Sena (UBT) ticket, started his political career under Sarvankar in the undivided Shiv Sena. Sarvankar is not contesting an election for the first time against Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. In 2009, the Dadar Assembly constituency was merged into the Mahim seat. At the time, a dispute arose between Sarvankar and Mahim MLA Suresh Gambhir over candidature. As a solution, Shiv Sena nominated Marathi actor Adesh Bandekar. Sarvankar then joined the Congress and contested the election. Nitin Sardesai of the MNS, however, won this election. Later, Sarvankar joined the Shiv Sena and became the MLA of Mahim in 2014.


Sewri

In Sewri, Choudhari, the sitting MLA, is up against Nandgaonkar, a former state minister of the undivided Shiv Sena. Ambole served as an undivided Shiv Sena corporator twice. He joined the BJP in 2017.

Nandgaonkar is known as a giant killer. When strongman Chhagan Bhujbal had quit the Shiv Sena and joined Congress, it was Nandgaonkar who held fort by retaining the Sena’s Mazgaon seat in the 1995 Assembly election. Later, he joined the MNS and went on to defeat Dagdu Sakpal in 2009 from the Sewri constituency. Nandgaonkar lost from the Sewri constituency to Choudhari in 2014.

There was speculation that Ambole would contest on a Shinde Sena ticket in Sewri. However, the party did not field a candidate for the seat.

61,337
No. of votes polled by Sada Sarvankar in 2019

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sewri mahim shiv sena raj thackeray uddhav thackeray Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK