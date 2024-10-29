The Chief Election Officer's office said a total of 4,426 nomination papers of 3,259 candidates were filed by October 28 for the elections in 288 constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: BJP releases 4th list of two candidates; check full list here x 00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fourth list of candidates on Tuesday, containing two names for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list includes the names of Sudhir Laxmanrao Parwe and Narendra Lalchandji Mehta. The party has fielded Parwe from the Umred constituency in Nagpur district, while Mehta was fielded from Mira Bhayandar in Thane district.

Check full list here:

The filing of nomination papers for candidates in the election will end Tuesday.

Voting for all 288 seats will be held on November 20 in a single phase.

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 23.

The Chief Election Officer's office said a total of 4,426 nomination papers of 3,259 candidates were filed by October 28 for the elections in 288 constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, reported ANI.

The Model Code of Conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 came into force on October 15.

The notification for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 was issued on October 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahayuti leadership after being fielded as the alliance candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra polls, reported ANI.

The Shiv Sena leader said that she is committed to the people of Mumbai and will see her candidature as an opportunity to serve Mumbaikars and become their voice, reported ANI.

Shaina NC, who was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party joined Shiv Sena on Monday, hours after the party fielded her from the Mumbadevi constituency.

She joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, just weeks ahead of the assembly elections in the state, reported ANI.

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena released the list of 15 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, in which Shaina NC was fielded from the Mumbadevi constituency.

The Mumbadevi constituency is a part of the Mumbai Lok Sabha seat and has been represented by Congress' Amin Patel since 2009.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- are leaving no stone unturned to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

(With inputs from ANI)