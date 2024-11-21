Ram Kadam who is contesting from the Ghatkopar West Assembly seat, said that there was no significant competition in the polls and that the Mahayuti alliance has a clear candidate for the Chief Minister position

BJP leader Ram Kadam. File Pic

BJP candidate Ram Kadam on Thursday expressed strong confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will secure a clear majority in the Maharashtra Assembly elections without any close competition, reported the ANI.

Kadam, who is contesting from the Ghatkopar West Assembly seat, asserted that there was no significant competition in the polls.

Kadam criticised the opposition Maha Vikash Aghadi (MVA), alleging that they misled the electorate to garner votes, referring to them as the "Maha Vasooli Aghadi."

He emphasised that the Mahayuti alliance is unified and has a clear candidate for the Chief Minister position.

"There is no close competition. Mahayuti will form the government with a clear majority...Maha Vikas Aghadi, actually 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi' tried to misguide people and get their votes. Even the people were angry that MVA considered them foolish...Mahayuti is clear with their CM face. It will form the government," Kadam said.

Earlier on Thursday, Medha Kulkarni, National Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha, remarked on the encouraging exit poll projections, indicating that the Mahayuti alliance is poised to return to power.

She said that beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, were likely to have voted in favour of the ruling party.

"The exit poll is encouraging...Beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana have voted for the government...Mahayuti will form the government in the state again and I congratulate for that in advance," Kulkarni said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections, which were held on Wednesday across 288 assembly seats, have seen exit polls suggesting that BJP-led Mahayuti will be forming government in Maharashtra.

According to the reports, the Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance could win 137-157 seats. In contrast, the MVA is projected to secure between 126 to 147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

The Mahayuti coalition includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, while the opposition MVA comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

According to the reports, Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats, stated ANI.

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats and others 6-8 seats. 'Peoples Pulse' projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and 'others' winning 7-12 seats, stated ANI

The exit polls reflect a competitive landscape, with the majority mark set at 145 seats. Notably, the voter turnout was recorded at 58.22 per cent by 5 pm on election day.

This election is particularly significant as it’s the first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

In the previous 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena claimed 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP had a stronger performance with 122 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)