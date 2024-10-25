Raut also spoke on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's visit to Delhi and said that Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena never went to Delhi for seat sharing however the duplicate Shiv Sena has their boss in Delhi and hence they need to do their sit-ups there

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Discussions on MVA seat sharing are almost completed, says Sanjay Raut x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that discussions on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat sharing were almost complete and further said that the list for the same would be released by Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Raut said "Our discussion on almost every seat has been completed. Today, the discussions with the smaller parties in our alliance will be done as well. On Monday, the full list will be released.

The nomination process has started for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 which will be held on November 20.

The Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats. The results will be declared on November 23.

Raut also spoke on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's visit to Delhi and said that Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena never went to Delhi for seat sharing however the duplicate Shiv Sena has their boss in Delhi and hence they need to do their sit-ups there.

"The Shiv Sena which is left with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has its high command in Delhi at the residence of Amit Shah. The Shiv Sena that we have of Balasaheb Thackeray never went to Delhi for seat sharing. In those days, BJP leaders used to come to Mumbai for seat sharing. The duplicate Shiv Sena has their boss in Delhi and hence they need to go there and do their sit-ups. They are not the original Shiv Sena, but the non-biological Shiv Sena and Amit Shah has given birth to them," he said.

On Thursday, a crucial meeting was held in Delhi between Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare, among others, attended the meeting.

On Devendra Fadnavis's confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Raut said that they would only know of the mathematics after the results came.

"This is the mathematics of supercomputer only, they will not know. Only after the results come, they will know what our mathematics is. You keep calculating it, they will never know it," Raut said.

Raut also spoke on the terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Baramulla and attacked the government saying that the Prime Minister and Home Minister were a complete failure in the country.

"The Prime Minister and Home Minister are a complete failure for the security of the country. Travelling abroad will not ensure the security of the country. The only work they do is the distribution of political seats and the toppling of the government Tell me, when is the work of the Home Ministry getting done?" he questioned.

(With inputs from ANI)