Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: SP’s UP leaders to woo Hindi-speaking voters for MVA

Updated on: 06 November,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Congress, MVA rally North Indian support to reclaim key seats from BJP in Mumbai

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: SP’s UP leaders to woo Hindi-speaking voters for MVA

MVA supporters during a protest earlier this year. File pic/Atul Kamble

There are more than 18 per cent Hindi-speaking voters in Mumbai who could sway the upcoming elections. To maximise gains from these votes, the Samajwadi Party plans to deploy leaders from Uttar Pradesh to support Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in attracting voters in these areas.


Historically, North Indians in Mumbai have been traditional Congress supporters. However, during the 2014 Lok Sabha election, many Hindi-speaking voters shifted to the BJP. According to party data, around seven constituencies have approximately 25 per cent Hindi-speaking voters, while in other areas, they constitute about 15-16 per cent of the electorate. To attract these estimated 20 lakh voters, Samajwadi Party leaders from Uttar Pradesh will come to Mumbai to assist Congress and MVA.


Mumbai Congress spokesperson Nizamuddin Rayeen told mid-day, “Hindi-speaking voters have traditionally supported Congress. We have North Indian leaders based in the city, and a team of Congress leaders from Hindi-speaking states will campaign not only in Mumbai but also in Thane, Vasai, Virar, Nashik, and parts of Raigad district. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party will also join the MVA’s campaign efforts. We are expecting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to come and campaign in Mumbai.”


Over the past decade, prominent North Indian Congress figures, including Kripashankar Singh, Sanjay Nirupam, Rajhans Singh, have joined BJP. “The party now has a new base of North Indian leaders in the city,” Rayeen added. “Those who left are in the past.”

Key Mumbai constituencies with around 25 per cent North Indian voters include Kandivli, Charkop, Malad West, Dindoshi, Chandivli, Anushakti Nagar, and Dharavi. Constituencies such as Borivli, Ghatkopar West, and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar have more than 18 per cent Hindi-speaking voters.

20 lakh
Approx. no. of Hindi-speaking voters in city

