The ruling Mahayuti's partners — BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP — will contest alongside each other for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 in six seats: Mankhurd Shivajinagar (Mumbai), Ashti (Beed), Sindhkhed Raja (Buldhana), Katol (Nagpur), Morshi (Amravati), Dindori (Nashik), Shrirampur (Ahmednagar) and Purandar (Pune)

Representational pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 to see friendly face-offs between allies in 29 out of 288 seats x 00:00

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on November 20 will see friendly contests between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies in 29 out of 288 seats, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, these friendly face-offs are more complicated for MVA, particularly with smaller parties from the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc also involved in the fray.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will contest together in six seats: Mankhurd Shivajinagar (Mumbai), Ashti (Beed), Sindhkhed Raja (Buldhana), Katol (Nagpur), Morshi (Amravati), Dindori (Nashik), Shrirampur (Ahmednagar), and Purandar (Pune), reported PTI.

On the other side, the MVA, which consists of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress, will face friendly contests in 21 constituencies for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

One of the key battles will take place in the Nanded North seat, where Congress candidate Abdul Gaffoor is up against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sangita Patil, reported PTI.

In many constituencies, MVA allies are contesting the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 alongside candidates fielded by the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWPI), Samajwadi Party, and the Left.

6 of 8 Samajwadi Party candidates to contest against MVA

The Samajwadi Party has put up eight candidates, with six of them contesting alongside Congress in Bhiwandi West (Thane), Tuljapur (Dharashiv), Aurangabad East (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Malegaon Central (Nashik), and with NCP (SP) in Paranda (Dharashiv), as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) in Dhule City.

The PWPI is contesting 14 seats, and is involved in friendly face-offs with Shiv Sena (UBT) in Sangole, Loha, Pen, Uran, Ausa, Malegaon Outer, and Panvel, and with NCP (SP) in Katol.

A PWPI leader mentioned that the party had sought six seats where it had a strong presence but said the larger parties fielded candidates in those constituencies regardless. "However, the bigger parties fielded candidates despite our strong presence in these constituencies," he said.

The leader added that the party had to field candidates wherever it had influence, as it needed to meet the electoral requirement of securing the necessary number of votes. "It will happen. But what can we do? We sought seats from bigger parties, but they remained adamant," he explained.

Earlier this year, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi stated that the MVA should have contested the elections as a united front, but his party had not even been invited to discussions. He said, "They (MVA) think they can win the polls on their strength, and there is no need for us (SP)."

In Solapur City Central, there will be a contest between the CPM's Narsaya Adam and the Congress, while in the Wani constituency, CPI's Hepat and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjay Derkar will go head-to-head.

In the Mahayuti alliance, Shiv Sena and NCP are in friendly contests in Purandar, Dindori, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Sindkhredraja, and Shrirampur, while NCP and BJP will face off in Katol, Morshi, and Ashti.

(With PTI inputs)