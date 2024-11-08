Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: MVA will be wiped out in Maharashtra the way Cong was defeated in Haryana, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah also said that while Uddhav Thackeray wants his son (Aaditya Thackeray) to become the chief minister of Maharashtra and Sharad Pawar wishes the same for his daughter (Supriya Sule), there are a number of leaders in the Congress who are vying for the post

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be wiped out in Maharashtra in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 the same way the Congress faced a defeat in Haryana, reported news agency PTI.


He also said that while Uddhav Thackeray wants his son (Aaditya Thackeray) to become the chief minister of Maharashtra and Sharad Pawar wishes the same for his daughter (Supriya Sule), there are a number of leaders in the Congress who are vying for the post.


Shah was addressing an election rally at Shirala in Sangli district to garner support for BJP candidates from Shirala and Islampur constituencies ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.


"If MVA comes to power in Maharashtra by mistake, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray wants to make his son the chief minister, (Sharad) Pawar saheb wants the post for his daughter and there are a dozen leaders in the Congress who have already stitched clothes to become the CM," Shah said, reported PTI.

The former BJP president said those who wish to make their sons the chief minister should work for the welfare of people of Shirala.

"The development of this region can only happen by Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's Mahayuti under the leadership of Modiji. We want to tell you that whatever promises Modi ji makes, they are fulfilled," he said, reported PTI.

But whatever promises that are made by Congress leaders, are never fulfilled, he alleged.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge himself says that whatever promises his party makes are imaginary, Shah claimed, reported PTI.

Expressing confidence that Mahayuti will win the state elections, Shah said, "These MVA people had purchased crackers worth crores of rupees thinking that they will win Haryana, but in most of the places, they gave their crackers to the BJP workers. In Haryana, the Congress was wiped out. Similarly, the Aghadi will be wiped out in Maharashtra as BJP will form a government," he said, reported PTI.

Maha Vikas Aghadi a vehicle sans wheels and brakes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is a vehicle that has neither wheels nor brakes, and there is a fight there to sit on the driver's seat.

Addressing his first rally in the state for the November 20 assembly elections, PM Modi said only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra.

"You all know my affinity with Maharashtra," PM Modi said.

"We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people," PM Modi said, addressing the rally in north Maharashtra's Dhule district.

(With inputs from PTI)

