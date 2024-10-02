Meanwhile, ahead of the Maharashtra polls, Sharad Pawar's party has launched a campaign to address what it describes as the failures of the current Mahayuti government

The Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) moved the Supreme Court, seeking direction that the faction headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar apply for a new symbol for contesting the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Maharashtra polls, Sharad Pawar's party has launched a campaign to address what it describes as the failures of the current Mahayuti government. On Wednesday, October 2, party leaders presented a "charge sheet" outlining the concerns related to the state's economic decline, the plight of industries, and the breakdown of law and order, news agency PTI reported.

The campaign, titled 'Hakk Magtoy Maharashtra (State is demanding its rights)', was spearheaded by Lok Sabha member and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil. The leaders marched from the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya to the statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, before proceeding to Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai.

"We are united in creating a charge sheet against the Maharashtra government," Patil stated. The party's campaign will feature an audio-visual outreach, including advertisements and a new song, with the first advertisement highlighting issues such as rising unemployment and the shifting of key projects to Gujarat.

Patil alleged that over the past 10 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, including Ajit Pawar's NCP and the Shiv Sena, have undermined the ideals of notable figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr BR Ambedkar. He pointed to agricultural distress, and claimed that farmers are suffering owing to inadequate prices for soybeans, onions, and oranges, and are facing delays in drought relief and crop insurance.

The NCP (SP) leader criticised the government for the rising cost of living, referring to the hike in petrol, diesel, liquified petroleum gas (LPG), and electricity prices.

How much money has BJP received from beef exporters, questions NCP (SP) state chief

Patil emphasised that despite Maharashtra being a top contributor to the goods and services tax (GST) pool, it has not received equitable treatment in the Union Budget compared to its neighbouring states.

Patil also expressed concerns on BJP's reliance on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting that it reflects a crisis within the Maharashtra government. "Shah's presence in Mumbai during the elections in Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir indicates the seriousness of the situation. The MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) will come to power after winning the elections," he declared.

Highlighting issues such as corruption and the deteriorating law and order in the state, Patil spoke about the "exodus" of industries from Maharashtra. "Factors such as corruption and unfriendly business policies have led to this shift. The industrial legacy from the days of Yashwantrao Chavan is being erased," he said, while criticising the government for its handling of safety measures related to the flagship 'Ladki Bahin' cash transfer scheme for women. Patil claimed that the scheme has failed to ensure the protection of women and raised concerns about gangs operating with impunity and the rise of drug rackets in the state.

"The government has not hesitated to indulge in corruption, as seen in the construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Malvan," he alleged, referring to the outrage over the statue's collapse at a coastal fort inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

As part of the 'Hakk Magtoy' campaign for the Maharashtra polls, NCP (SP) has also launched a missed call initiative and a website to encourage public participation.

When questioned about the government's decision to declare indigenous cows as Rajyamata-Gomata, Patil accused BJP of having financial ties to beef exporters through electoral bonds. "How much money has BJP received from beef exporters? It will reveal their true priorities," he stated.

Further, Patil supported Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent remarks regarding the state’s finances, suggesting that they reflect the truth of the situation. Gadkari had cautioned that the Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', aimed at providing financial assistance to underprivileged women, could jeopardise timely subsidy payments in other sectors.

