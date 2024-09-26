Breaking News
Poor design repairs led to Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse say probe committee findings

Poor design, repairs led to Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, say probe committee findings

Updated on: 26 September,2024 05:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The 35-feet statue had collapsed on August 26 leading to unrest and political tussle between the ruling and opposition parties

The statue that had collapsed. File Pic

A state-appointed probe committee has found that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Malvan fort collapsed because of faulty design, rusting of the material used, poor welding and improper maintenance.


The 35-feet statue had collapsed on August 26 leading to unrest and political tussle between the ruling and opposition parties, because PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated the statue just eight months ago.


Corruption was alleged and action demanded. Initially, the fall was blamed on high winds on a coastal fort of Rajkot. Statue's designer/sculptor Jaydip Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil were arrested.


The Indian Navy had clarified that it had planned and executed the project which was financed by the Maharashtra Government.

A panel headed by senior Indian Navy officer Pawan Dhingra and experts from PWD and IIT-Mumbai was asked to probe. The panel submitted a report to the government in which it has given reasons that led to the weakening of the structure in marine weather.

Sources said primarily it looked like a case of faulty design and an unstable support that a fabricated frame provided from inside the hollow statue. Salty winds and marine weather added to the corrosion of welding joints, nuts and bolts that were used to stabilise the statue. The thickness of the statue's metal parts and material used to forge and hold them together has also been examined.

The state government has announced plans to build at the same place a 60-feet statue of Chhaptrapati Shivaji Maharaj that can last for 100 years.

The tendering for the same is in progress.

