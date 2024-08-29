The engineer said that he had submitted the design of the platform to the Indian Navy through the Public Works Department (PWD), but had nothing to do with the construction of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which collapsed in Sindhudurg on Monday. A Thane-based company did the statue-related work, the accused said

File pic

Listen to this article Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Engineer named in FIR says he only built the platform x 00:00

A structural engineer named in the case registered in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Fort Rajkot in Mahrashtra's Sindhudurg on Wednesday claimed that he was not the structural consultant for the project, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Chetan Patil, who is named in the first information report (FIR) registered in connection with the case along with artist Jaydeep Apte, said that he had submitted the design of the platform to the Indian Navy through the Public Works Department (PWD), but had nothing to do with the construction of the statue itself.



"A Thane-based company did the statue-related work. I was just asked to work on the platform on which the statue was being constructed," said Patil.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder in Malvan tehsil collapsed nearly nine months after it was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident has snowballed into a major political controversy with the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) targeting the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government and seeking Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde's resignation over the issue.

On Wednesday, MVA – comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress – announced that its leaders will hold a protest march against the government on September 1. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the march will be held from Hutatma Chowk till Gateway of India in state capital Mumbai. Thackeray's announcement came during a press conference he held with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress state unit head Nana Patole.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the Rajkot fort on Wednesday to take stock of the situation post the statue collapse.

During his visit, former Union minister Narayan Rane, who represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, also reached the site along with his elder son and former Member of Parliament (MP) Nilesh Rane and a number of supporters.

The Ranes were seen arguing with the police as Thackeray was inside the fort. Soon, a clash broke out between the supporters of Thackeray and Rane.

As tension gripped the site, the police and security personnel were seen struggling to bring the situation under control. Talking about the clash, Thackeray said it was unfortunate and immature that the ruckus took place. "I have told my party workers not to indulge in politics at the fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said, the news agency reported.

Aaditya Thackeray criticises BJP over alleged corruption.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing them of corruption following the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse.

Aaditya Thackeray claimed that a contractor who is close to the saffron party was involved in making the statue.

(With PTI inputs)