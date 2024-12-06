Maharashtra Assembly Session: Mumbai Police issues advisory, traffic restrictions in city

A special Maharashtra Assembly Session is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from December 7 to December 9

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory and restrictions in south Mumbai ahead of the special Maharashtra Assembly Session.

The traffic notification said that in light of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Session, which will be held from December 7 to December 9, 2024, several temporary traffic and parking regulations in and around Vidhan Bhavan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent inconvenience to the public.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for a third time on Thursday at a grand ceremony in south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, while Shinde and Ajit Pawar (NCP) were sworn-in as his deputies.

Barring the top three Mahayuti politicians, no other leader was administered the oath of office at the ceremony.

A large number of people and vehicles are expected in and around the Vidhan Bhavan area during the session.

The traffic notification was issued by Pradnya Jedge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Traffic, Mumbai Police.

It said that the following Pay & Park zones will be suspended from December 7 to December 9, 2024:

Jamnal Bajaj Marg (from its junction with Usha Mehta Chowk up to the dead end of the road)

Vinay K Shah Marg (from its junction with Jamnal Bajaj Marg up to its junction with Murli Deora Chowk)

Dorabji Tata Road (from its junction with Murli Deora Chowk up to its junction with Genda Point)

Ramnath Goenka Marg (from its junction with Sakhar Bhavan up to its junction with Vidhan Bhavan Marg)

Vidhan Bhavan Marg (from its junction with Union Bank building up to its junction with Madam Cama Marg)

Parking Restrictions: From December 7 to December 9, parking for non-MLA vehicles will be prohibited in the following areas:

V.V. Rao Marg

Free Press Journal Marg

Road Closures: The following road closures will be enforced as required:

Vidhan Bhavan Marg will be closed to all vehicular traffic from the Union Bank gate up to its junction with Madam Cama Road.

Ramnath Goenka Marg will be closed for all vehicular traffic, as and when required, from Sakhar Bhavan up to its junction with Vidhan Bhavan, except for emergency vehicles like fire brigades, police, ambulances, etc.