According to sources, an unauthorised email was sent from Narwekar's ID to the Governor which brought the matter to everyone's attention.

Rahul Narwekar/ File Photo

The email account of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has been compromised. According to sources, an unauthorised email was sent from Narwekar's ID to the Governor. The email allegedly contained directives regarding the conduct of certain legislators within the assembly.

Upon inquiry from the Governor's officer, Narwekar denied sending such communication which raised concerns about potential unauthorised use of his email.

Sources close to the development said that the email in question urged action against legislators exhibiting improper behaviour during assembly proceedings.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar has notified the Mumbai Police who are looking into the matter.

