Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2.68 lakh seized in Palghar; 1 held

Updated on: 21 June,2022 10:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012

Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2.68 lakh seized in Palghar; 1 held

Tobacco products worth Rs 2.68 lakh was seized in Palghar and one person has been held in this connection.

Following a tip-off, a police team intercepted a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday, and during checking of the vehicle, the police seized banned goods, which were being transported to Palghar.




