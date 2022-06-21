Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2.68 lakh seized in Palghar; 1 held

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012

Tobacco products worth Rs 2.68 lakh was seized in Palghar and one person has been held in this connection.

Following a tip-off, a police team intercepted a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday, and during checking of the vehicle, the police seized banned goods, which were being transported to Palghar.

