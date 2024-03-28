Maharashtra: Bhiwandi student injured after three classmates stab him for not showing answers during Class 10 exam

Following the incident that took place on Tuesday at a school after the examination, the injured Bhiwandi student was admitted to a local hospital

Three students allegedly stabbed their classmate after he refused to show his answer-sheet to them during a written examination of Class 10 in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

"During the SSC exams, the Bhiwandi student refused to show his answer sheet to the accused students during the examination. Enraged by this, the trio caught hold of him as soon as he came out of the exam hall and thrashed him. They also stabbed him, due to which he suffered injuries and was hospitalised," a police official said, reported PTI.

He was later discharged from the hospital, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) was registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi against the three minor accused, reported PTI.

In another case, a 11-year-old boy was allegedly forced to chant religious slogans in Maharashtra's Thane, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

According to the Mira Road police, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against five people in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly forcing another boy to raise a slogan.

The incident came to light after the father of the 11-year-old boy approached the police on Monday evening, alleging his son was forced to raise religious slogans by a group of minors, reported PTI.

"On the way back home at nearly 9.30 pm, he said his son greeted some people with one community's slogan and moments later, a group stopped him and forced him to shout another community's slogan," according to Mira Road police, reported PTI.

The police said that five boys seen in CCTV have been identified and would send summons to them and record their statements, reported PTI.

The case has been registered against the five people, for hurting religious sentiments under IPC sections 448, 295-A, 153(1), 143, 37(1)(C), and 135.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)