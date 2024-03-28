Breaking News
Mumbai News
Mob thrashes cop, man trying to end fight in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 28 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The cop deployed at the powerhouse was trying to pacify two groups who had an altercation nearby

Police have registered a case against several persons after a cop and another individual were injured while trying to stop a fight between two groups in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday near a powerhouse in the Panvel area, he said.


A police sub-inspector deployed at the powerhouse tried to pacify two groups that had got into a confrontation but he was pushed by the mob. When a second person accompanying the cop started filming it, the mob thrashed him.


Members of the groups also attacked the policeman when he tried to save the second person, the official said.


Four persons were detained before being allowed to go. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend an additional 14 identified suspects and 10 others whose identities remain unknown, he added.

14
No. of suspects identified but still not caught

thane navi mumbai mumbai mumbai news maharashtra
