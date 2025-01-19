Maharashtra: Brick kiln owner booked for assaulting couple in Thane district

The couple, in their 40s, worked with the alleged accused, Dinesh Maghe, a resident of Bhiwandi, since June 2024

A case has been registered against a brick kiln owner for allegedly beating up a couple working for him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by the couple, the police have registered a case under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 127(2) (Wrongful confinement) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, an official said, reported PTI.

The couple, in their 40s, worked with the alleged accused, Dinesh Maghe, a resident of Bhiwandi, since June 2024, reported PTI.

The official said that on Friday, the victims sought the accused's permission to visit their daughter, but he refused. However, they later managed to escape and were travelling to their village when he intercepted them and dragged them back to the kiln, where he allegedly beat them up.

No arrests have been made in the case, and a probe is underway, he said.

Man's decomposed body found inside closed factory in Thane district

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched a probe after the body of a man, aged 40-50, was found inside a closed factory, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The discovery was made on Friday when a person brought a customer who wanted to start a school from the factory premises in the Bhiwandi area, he said.

When the person and the visitor stepped inside, they found the decomposed body of a man on the floor, the official said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A probe is underway, said the official from the Nizampura police station.

Godown owner booked for illegal storage of hazardous chemicals in Thane district

A case has been registered against a godown owner for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 1.35 crore on the premises without necessary permits in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The Thane police's crime branch has sealed 14 godowns at Dapoda in Bhiwandi following a raid on Friday afternoon, an official said.

He said the police team found chemicals of various brands, worth Rs 1.35 crore, stored improperly in all 14 godowns, violating safety norms and legal requirements, reported PTI.

Assistant police inspector Sriraj Mali said the godown owner did not have the necessary permit to store the hazardous materials, and the premises have been sealed to prevent further misuse, reported PTI.

He said a case has been registered against the godown owner under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Environmental Protection Act, the Manufacture, Storage, and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules, and the Petrochemical Act.

(With inputs from PTI)