Maharashtra Budget 2025: Gadchiroli emerging as steel hub, mining highway network to be built, says Ajit Pawar

A network of mining highways is being developed to improve transportation in the district, and works costing approximately Rs 500 crore will be undertaken in the first phase, Pawar said

Gadchiroli, once afflicted with the Naxalism menace, is now emerging as a steel hub with investment agreements worth Rs 21,830 crore signed for the district at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday while presenting the state budget for 2025-26.

These investments would generate 7500 jobs, Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the Devendra Fadnavis government, told the assembly.

A package scheme of incentives is being implemented to promote balanced regional development, under which a grant of Rs 6400 crore is proposed for 2025-26, he said.

Presenting the budget, Pawar said the 'Maharashtra Technical Textile Mission' will be established to develop the state as a global hub, which will benefit cotton farmers in Vidarbha.

An 'Urban Haat' will be set up in Nagpur, Vidarbha's largest city, to provide facilities for handloom weavers, he said.

"Maharashtra will announce a new industrial policy for 2025 soon. The policy aims to attract investments worth Rs 40 lakh crore and create 50 lakhs jobs in five years. Similarly, separate policies will be announced for space and defence manufacturing sectors, electronics, gems and jewellery, MSMEs as well as for circular economy," he said.

New labour rules will be framed as per the new labour code of the Union government, Pawar said in the assembly.

Pawar presented a Rs 7,00,020 crore budget for the fiscal 2025-26.

The Maharashtra government on Monday allocated Rs 36,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin scheme but did not announce a hike in the allowance, proposed to increase Motor Vehicle Tax by 1 per cent on CNG and LPG vehicles, as it presented a Rs 7,00,020 crore budget for the fiscal 2025-26.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, tabled his 11th state budget in the legislative assembly and announced a new industrial policy, focussing on Rs 40 lakh crore investment and generation of 50 lakh jobs.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is being developed as a growth hub, and it will have a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047, Pawar said as he announced a third airport in the metropolis near the Vadhvan port in the neighbouring Palghar district.

While the government allocated Rs 36,000 crore for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, it made no mention of the hike in the allowance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 in the beneficiaries, as promised by the ruling Mahayuti before the assembly elections last year.