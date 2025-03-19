The bill was tabled in the assembly on Wednesday with the aim of increasing vehicle tax and potentially generating additional revenue

The bill was tabled by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik (above). File Pic

Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: State govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax, check details

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday tabled a bill to amend the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Act 1958 during the ongoing Maharashtra Budget Session 2025, reported the PTI.

The bill was tabled in the assembly on Wednesday with the aim of increasing vehicle tax and potentially generating additional revenue.

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax (Amendment) Act 2025 bill proposes to increase the maximum limit of one-time tax for motorcycles, tricycles, motorcars and omni bus, according to the PTI.

The tax on compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquified petrol gas (LPG) vehicles will be increased by one per cent.

The bill was tabled by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The Maharashtra Budget 2025-26 had proposed a 6 per cent motor vehicle tax on electric vehicles (EVs) priced above Rs 30 lakh, a 1 per cent hike in tax for CNG and

LPG vehicles, and a 7 per cent tax on construction vehicles and light goods vehicles (LGVs), as per the PTI.

The amendment bill proposes to levy a one-time tax of 7 % of the cost of vehicles used for construction works such as cranes, compressors, projectors, and excavators at the time of their registration.

The amendment also includes a one-time 7 % tax levy on vehicles used for the carriage of goods or materials up to 7,500 kg, the news agency reported.

State govt proposes 6 per cent tax on EVs over Rs 30 lakh, revises motor vehicle tax structure

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar had on March 10 announced a series of revisions in the state's motor vehicle tax structure, aiming to generate additional revenue of Rs 1,125 crore in the 2025-26 financial year.

The proposed changes, focus on different vehicle categories, were detailed in his latest budget presentation.

The government had proposed a 6 per cent tax on electric vehicles priced more than Rs 30 lakh in the budget for the fiscal 2025-26.

Ajit Pawar had tabled the Maharashtra Budget 2025 on March 10 and announced a 1 per cent hike in the Motor Vehicle Tax on CNG and LPG vehicles.

The state government had announced to hike in the motor vehicle tax on individual-owned, non-transport CNG and LPG four-wheelers by 1 per cent. Currently, these vehicles are taxed between 7 per cent and 9 per cent, depending on the vehicle type and price. This revision is expected to bring in an additional Rs 150 crore in revenue.

(with PTI inputs)