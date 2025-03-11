The minister on Tuesday said the transport department is procuring machines to assess if a driver has consumed drugs, besides conducting an alcohol test

Minister Pratap Sarnaik said in 2023, the number of accidents rose to 35,243, with 15,366 deaths, while last year saw 36,084 accidents and 15,335 fatalities. File pic

The number of road accidents in Maharashtra has increased over the past three years, data shared by state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik revealed.

According to news agency PTI, the minister stated on Tuesday that his department is procuring machines to test whether drivers have consumed drugs, in addition to conducting alcohol tests.

In response to a question on road accidents in the state assembly during the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025, Sarnaik, in a written reply, stated that 33,383 accidents and 15,224 deaths were reported in 2022. In 2023, the number of accidents rose to 35,243, with 15,366 deaths, while last year saw 36,084 accidents and 15,335 fatalities.

According to PTI, Sarnaik said that while there are cases of drunken driving, and police conduct alcohol tests, there have also been instances where drivers have consumed drugs.

“The traffic department is procuring machines that can also assess whether a driver has consumed drugs, apart from running the alcohol test,” he said.

The minister also noted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will be used to alert drivers about traffic violations and impending fines, PTI reported.

Sarnaik also admitted that the state has not been able to implement the highway Intelligent Traffic Management System as planned.

The Maharashtra Budget Session 2025 will conclude on March 26. On Monday, Finance Minister had presented the budget for the state.

Pratap Sarnaik proposes to name flyovers after Late Ratan Tata, Anand Dighe and Gopinath Munde

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday proposed to name flyovers in Mira-Bhayandar after Late Ratan Tata, Anand Dighe and Gopinath Munde, an official statement said.

The statement said that Pratap Sarnaik has requested Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Eknath Shinde, to name three flyovers being constructed in Mira-Bhayandar city after the three great personalities.

It said that the Mira-Bhayandar city which is located on the outskirts of Mumbai, is rapidly developing and the population of the city stands at around 1.4 million. With the growing population and increasing number of vehicles, traffic congestion has become a major concern and to ease the traffic, the state government has allocated development funds for the construction of new flyovers in the municipal area.

Sarnaik has proposed that the following new flyovers be named after prominent figures-

- The flyover connecting Pleasant Park Signal to Silver Park Signal should be named "Dharmveer Anand Dighe Elevated Road."

- The flyover from SK Stone Signal to Shivar Udyan Signal should be named "Late Ratanji Tata Elevated Road."

- The flyover from Shivar Udyan Signal to Golden Nest Circle should be named "Late Gopinath Munde Elevated Road."

(With PTI inputs)