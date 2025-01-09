City’s oldest museum, established in 1872, reopens today after extensive renovation; buzzing arts and cultural itinerary to return to popular institution

The museum was shut for five years for restoration work and won UNESCO's 2005 Award of Excellence in the field of Cultural Conservation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reopens Bhau Daji Lad Museum after four years

The wealth of a city is judged not by the number of impressive buildings or the rich people who inhabit it; it is judged by the existence and flourishing of cultural institutions like museums. And museums like the Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum make ours great.” With this reassuring statement, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis reopened the Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum (BDL) after nearly four years of being shut due to extensive repair and maintenance work, as well as the pandemic.

The Dr Bhau Daji City Museum is located in the Veermata Jijamata Udyan complex, which also houses the Byculla zoo

Arriving on the dot of 11 am on Wednesday, the chief minister’s inspiring speech lit up a well-attended function outdoors, on the east side of the museum. It was layered with references to India’s rich cultural history and heritage, and the need to celebrate it through such institutions. He reminded the audience of how the Indian subcontinent was blessed with historic sites like Mohenjo-daro and Rakhigarhi, adding that if one were to explore deeper, countless sites would be found across its length and breadth, making it much more important to support such institutions and their role in preserving our rare treasures and artefacts. Fadnavis also hailed Dr Bhau Daji Lad’s role in the cultural and societal renaissance of the city, explaining why the museum is named after this visionary.



CM Devendra Fadnavis announcing the reopening of the BDL museum in Byculla

Ushering in proceedings at the city’s oldest museum, Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, municipal commissioner of Mumbai, cited an interesting anecdote, recalling a visit from 2017 with the chief minister to the prestigious State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, Russia. “Our CM had wished that we too have similar museums with priceless exhibits. Now, with the reopening of Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, we can realise such visions.” With R3 crore of support from the BMC for the successful completion of this project, the important landmark is now open to the public to experience and enjoy, thanks to the personal attention from Gagrani.

Honourable guests included Mangal Prabhat Lodha, minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, Government of Maharashtra; Milind Deora, member of Rajya Sabha; Rajhans Singh, MLC; Amit Saini, AMC (Eastern Suburbs); Ashwini Joshi, AMC (City); and Tasneem Mehta, managing trustee and honorary director, BDL. Previously, the guests were given a walkthrough of the newly restored space by conservation architect Vikas Dilawari who had overseen the project with his team and associates. Also in attendance were representatives of the city’s art and cultural community, including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, director general, CSMVS; Brinda Miller, honorary chairperson, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and artist; Bachi Karkaria, senior journalist; Rajan Jayakar, collector, philanthropist and advocate; and Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, Consul General of France.



Vikas Dilawari and Tasneem Mehta

Speaking about the reopening, Mehta shared, “We are keen to populate the itinerary with immersive exhibitions that will encourage Mumbaikars and tourists alike to visit the museum, and thus encourage a greater appreciation of the arts. The reopening is a great gift for the city.” Dilawari added, “This project was possible thanks to the tireless efforts of all involved. It’s a milestone in the illustrious history of a treasured city icon.” The museum will be open to the public starting today. Check @bdlmuseum for timings and upcoming events.



Bhushan Gagrani BMC chief

Did you know?

The museum, established in 1872, is the third oldest in India. Indian Museum, Kolkata (1814) and the Government Museum of Chennai (1851), popularly known as the Madras Museum, are the oldest and second oldest, respectively.

Dr Bhau Daji Lad

The museum was renamed after Dr Ramachandra Vitthal Lad In November 1975. Dr Lad was an Indian physician, Sanskrit scholar and an antiquarian. He served as the sheriff of Bombay for two terms from 1869 to 1871. For his contribution in the making of modern Mumbai, a road and a museum are named after him.