An official statement said that the decision to conduct the land allotment draw was taken in a CIDCO board meeting held on June 11, 2025. It marks a historic moment, as the last allotment in Dronagiri for project-affected persons (PAPs) was done back in 2007

Out of these 319, letters of intent were handed over to 24 eligible beneficiaries by Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shind (above)e. Pic/X

Listen to this article CIDCO begins land allotments in Dronagiri of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, 319 beneficiaries get letters x 00:00

City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) on Tuesday said that under its 12.5 per cent land allotment scheme, 319 eligible beneficiaries from the Dronagiri node were handed over intent letters (Irada Patras) for plots at an event held in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

An official statement said that the decision to conduct the land allotment draw was taken in a CIDCO board meeting held on June 11, 2025. It marks a historic moment, as the last allotment in Dronagiri for project-affected persons (PAPs) was done back in 2007.

During the event, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal and other senior state officials were present apart from many of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The statement said that the decision was taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to benefit PAPs from the Dronagiri node in Uran taluka in Raigad district of Maharashtra. Following which a symbolic handover ceremony was held at Mantralaya, where 24 beneficiaries received intention letters directly from deputy CM Shinde.

Deputy CM Shinde wrote on X, "A decision was taken by CM Devendra Fadnavis to issue letters to the beneficiaries whose land allotments, pending for 40 years under the 12.5% scheme, are in Dronagiri Node of Uran taluka in Raigad district. Accordingly, it has been decided to allocate a land area of 1 lakh 90 thousand square meters to 319 beneficiaries in Uran taluka. Out of these 319, letters of intent were handed over to 24 eligible beneficiaries by me today".

He further stated on X that on the occasion, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal, CIDCO Managing Director Vijay Singhal, Principal Secretary of the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office Naveen Sona, Joint Managing Director Ganesh Deshmukh, Chief Land Officer Sandeep Nichit, and Shri Akade were present.

"Land acquisition had been carried out across 95 villages in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and Uran talukas under the 12.5 per cent scheme. Of the total land to be distributed, 94 per cent had already been allotted, with only 5.59 per cent remaining. It aims to distribute around 1.90 lakh square metres of land to the remaining 319 eligible beneficiaries," officials said.