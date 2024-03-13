The step was taken after the recent cabinet decision which has made it compulsory to add mother's name in all government documents

Maha CM gets new name plate

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has got a new name plate installed outside his office which reads 'Eknath Gangubai Sambaji Shinde'. The step was taken after the recent cabinet decision which has made it compulsory to add mother's name in all government documents.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also got revised name plates outside their office, mentioning their mothers' names.

Fadnavis' name plate now reads, 'Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis', while Pawar's reads 'Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar'.

The first official name change was made by the CM himself on Wednesday by putting revised name place outside his office chamber at the state secretariat in south Mumbai, which now mentions his mother's name before his father.

The change in the name plate was done in accordance with the state cabinet's recent decision. The decision has made it mandatory for all children born on or after May 1, 2024 to include the name of their mother in all government documents like Aadhaar and PAN card etc.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "The state cabinet decided to implement the historic proposal of Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare to include mother's name in the official documents and the chief minister decided to start it by implementing it himself."

Just like one's father, his or her mother plays an important role in upbringing the child and the government feels that she should be given her due recognition, it said.

The proposal of Women and Child Development department was sanctioned in the cabinet meeting on March 11. The department had earlier said that this decision could be seen as a step towards giving more recognition to mothers as government documents traditionally carry the father's name.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra cabinet on March 11, approved total 18 proposals.

Some other major proposals sanctioned in the cabinet were, urban development department's proposal to develop a 300-acre landscaped Central park along the lines of New York's Central Park on Mahalaxmi racecourse land, construction of a guesthouse in Ayodhya for pilgrims going from Maharashtra, reduction in stamp duty for residents of the BDD chawl and slums, and a plan for permanent houses for families of workers from 58 textile mills, which were once operational in the city.

