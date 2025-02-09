The Maharogi Sewa Samiti in Chandrapur provides care to stigmatised and marginalised individuals, including those afflicted with leprosy, the visually and orthopedically challenged, the hearing and speech impaired, and the socially and economically backward rural and tribal populations

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the 75th anniversary of Maharogi Sewa Samiti in Warora, Chandrapur, on Sunday. Pic/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the financial subsidy per patient at the late Baba Amte-founded Maharogi Sewa Samiti (MSS) in Chandrapur will be increased from Rs 2,200 to Rs 6,000.

According to news agency PTI, while addressing a public event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Samiti, Fadnavis also declared a discretionary aid of Rs 10 crore, adding that the remaining Rs 65 crore could be raised through other measures.

MSS, located in the Warora city of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, provides care to stigmatised and marginalised individuals, including those afflicted with leprosy, the visually challenged, the orthopaedically challenged, the hearing and speech impaired, and the socially and economically backward rural and tribal populations, PTI reported.

"The MSS has earned accolades for its work with leprosy patients, who once faced untouchability. The rehabilitation work has expanded over time, and the third generation of the Amte family is continuing it," Fadnavis said.

According to PTI, he also mentioned that Vikas Amte, the son of Baba Amte, had expressed his desire for a corpus fund to mark the Samiti's 75th anniversary.

"I can allocate Rs 10 crore under my discretion for this purpose. The remaining Rs 65 crore can be raised through other measures, for which I will hold a meeting with ministers and officials," the CM stated.

Pointing out that the subsidy per patient had not been revised since 2012, Fadnavis confirmed that the amount would be increased from Rs 2,200 to Rs 6,000 per patient.

"The rehabilitation subsidy will also be raised to Rs 6,000, up from the existing Rs 2,000 per patient," he added, noting that the work of MSS has been an inspirational journey for several decades.

