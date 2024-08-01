Kusale clinched the first ever Olympic bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking India's overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Games

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a prize of Rs 1 crore for shooter Swapnil Kusale, who won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, reported news agency PTI.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also told reporters he had spoken to Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale's father and coach and had wished the ace shooter via a video call.

"The Maharashtra government is announcing a prize of Rs 1 crore for Kusale. He will be felicitated on his arrival from the Olympics," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, reported PTI.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde congratulated shooter Swapnil Kusale for clinching an Olympic bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, saying he has made the country proud.

It is a matter of pride that Kusale, who belongs to Maharashtra, has brought laurels to the country through his achievements in the world of sports, the CM said and extended his wishes for the shooter's future endeavours in the sport.

Ajit Pawar, deputy CM and head of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, said Kusale, who hails from Kolhapur district, had fulfilled Maharashtra's dreams.

"Congratulations to our very own Kolhapur boy on bringing glory to the country by winning a bronze medal in the 50m air rifle shooting. I salute his determination and hard work. May you continue to shine and keep making Kolhapur and the whole of India proud," Pawar said.

Praising Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale for winning an individual medal, the second from the state after legendary wrestler Khashaba Jadhav, Pawar said the shooter had enhanced Maharashtra's pride and brought new energy to the sports field.

The remarkable performance of Swapnil Kusale, which has added a feather to the nation's cap, has made both India and Maharashtra proud, said Pawar. adding the joy was "indescribable".

"Swapnil, hailing from Kambalwadi near Kolhapur, has brought home the third medal for India at the Paris Olympics, making both Maharashtra and the country proud. He was selected for sports training in the seventh grade and continued his practice at the Bhonsala Military School," he said.

Kusale has achieved historic success through tremendous willpower, determination, persistence and training at Sports Prabodhini and elevated Maharashtra's stature internationally, the deputy CM added.

Today, he has brought honour to his parents, Kolhapur and the Maharashtrian community with his spectacular effort, Pawar said praising Kusale, who had won a team gold in the 2022 Asian Games.

"Congratulations to our Maharashtra's son, @KusaleSwapnil for this exemplary victory of bringing home the Bronze Medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final at the Paris Olympics 2024. Your unwavering dedication and exceptional skill have brought glory to Bharat. Kudos to your hard work !Maharashtra is immensely proud of you," Fadnavis said on X.

Kusale's achievement is a matter of immense pride, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said.

(With inputs from PTI)