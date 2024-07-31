Maharashtra: Rs 80,000 crore projects get govt approval

Semiconductor chips, lithium batteries, electric vehicles to be manufactured in Maharashtra, to create 20K direct jobs

Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers at the MoU signing for skills development programme that will support the state’s upcoming industries

The Maharashtra government has approved seven mega projects with a total investment of Rs 80,000 crore, which will create 20,000 direct jobs. The projects include manufacturing facilities for semiconductor chips, lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles and a fruit processing unit, all to be set up in the state’s backward regions. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Industry Minister Uday Samant, among others, met on Tuesday to grant these approvals.

“These projects have been given investment perks under the state industry policy,” said Shinde.

The following are the projects: Lithium-ion batteries: JSW Energy PSP Eleven Ltd will set up its plant in the Nagpur region investing Rs 25,000 crore and creating over 5,000 jobs.

EVs: The JSW Green Mobility company will manufacture electric and hybrid vehicles in the first-of-its-kind plant to be set up in Maharashtra. It will be based in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (previously Aurangabad) with an investment of Rs 27,200 crore. It will create 5,200 jobs and aims to make five lakh passenger and one lakh commercial vehicles annually.

Fruit processing: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverage will set up a fruit pulp and juice project at Ratnagiri. It will invest Rs 1,500 crore.

Semiconductor chips: RRP Electronics will manufacture semiconductor chips at the state’s first-ever such plant in Taloja near Panvel. Other units will be built in Pune and the rest of Maharashtra. The first phase will come up at an investment of R12,000 crore (4,000 jobs), and the second too will have the same quantum of investment and jobs.

Solar PV modules and electrolysers: Avaada Electro’s plant to come up at Butibori near Nagpur and MIDC, Bokarpada (Panvel). These sustainable energy projects will create 8,000 jobs, and need an investment of Rs 13,647 crore.

Spirits: Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd will produce alcohol at its distillery to be erected at Butibori MIDC, Nagpur. It will invest Rs 1,785 crore.