The movie delves deeper into the life of Anand Dighe, a Maharashtrian leader

CM Eknath Shinde and Dy Cm Devendra Fadnavis at the trailer launch event of Dharamveer 2. Pic/Kirti Surve

Listen to this article Maharashtra: CM Shinde, Fadnavis attend 'Dharmaveer 2' trailer launch in Mumbai x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the 'Dharmaveer 2' trailer launch event on Saturday in Mumbai.

The trailer for the Marathi film has been released by makers on July 20 in the city. The event was attended by several eminent personalities and B-Town celebs, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI report, actors Jeetendra, Govinda, Boman Irani, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and others are also present.

Starring Prasad Oak, this movie is a sequel to the 2022 superhit Dharmaveer. The biographical political drama delves deeper into the life of Anand Dighe, a Maharashtrian leader.

Earlier, actor Bobby Deol unveiled the poster of the film 'Dharmaveer 2' alongside Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and the film's cast and crew in Mumbai.

Actor Bobby Deol expressed his gratitude and excitement and said in his earlier statement, "It's an honour to be part of this celebration. The performance in the first part was commendable, and I congratulate CM Eknath Shinde on his two successful years in government," according to the PTI report.

Reflecting on the film and its subject, CM Eknath Shinde commented, "Anand Dighe was not just a leader but my guru. His life and contributions continue to inspire us. I am proud to support this cinematic portrayal of his legacy."

The original film, directed by Pravin Tarde, was a commercial hit and reportedly received positive reviews for its authentic portrayal of Anand Dighe's life.

As per the PTI report, the sequel explores new facets of Anand Dighe's life and political journey, aiming to capture the essence of his impactful legacy.

Shinde Sena wants 17 Mumbai seats without BJP clash

Shinde Sena is preparing to contest 17 out of 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai without seeking any seat that the BJP and NCP had contested or won in 2019. CM Eknath Shinde met his party leaders on Thursday to decide a roadmap for the Assembly elections. Sources said the party is preparing to contest 100-125 out of 288 seats across Maharashtra.

According to the information, Shinde has appointed observers for every seat it wants to contest to monitor the situation and facilitate further decisions. He asked to expedite the membership drive and reach out to the people with the government’s welfare schemes and pro-public decisions taken since July 2022.

As far as Mumbai is concerned, the undivided Sena won 14 seats in alliance with the BJP in 2019. The BJP had won 16 and undivided NCP had won one. Congress had four and Samajwadi one. Of the 14 Sena MLAs, eight are with Shinde and the rest with Uddhav Thackeray. If both factions claim and get the seats fought in 2019, the fight could be between them.

Other than the BJP, the NCP (Ajit Pawar) will also be sharing seats as part of the Mahayuti (NDA). Meanwhile, NCP (SP) minister Dharamrao Baba Atram said that his party would be contesting more than 80 seats.

The BJP is also contemplating a formula to share seats and it is expected to begin talks with partners soon. The party had a series of meetings early this week to analyse the situation and mull prospects in view of its dismal show in the Lok Sabha elections. The party leadership’s core panel was in a meeting in Mumbai late Thursday evening.



No. of Assembly seats in city

36

(With inputs from PTI)