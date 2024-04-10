Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole escapes unhurt after truck hits his car in Bhandara

The incident took place on Tuesday night and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole escaped unhurt after a truck hit his car in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, a party leader said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed.

In a post on X, Londhe said the accident occurred near Karda village in Bhandara district.

He claimed that a truck hit Patole's car and tried to crush it.

"This is a serious incident and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life. Does the BJP want to win elections by finishing off opposition leaders?" he asked.

Londhe said Patole escaped unhurt and was fine due to the blessings of people.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

Meanwhile, the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the Shiv Sena (UBT) securing a substantial portion with 21 seats, while the Congress will contest 17 seats, and the NCP (SP) 10 seats.

The finalised agreement concludes weeks of negotiations, with all parties gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra scheduled in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

The agreement was achieved after the Congress relinquished its claims on the contentious Sangli and Bhiwandi seats, now designated for the Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), respectively.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole clarified that the party had not capitulated to its allies but strategically taken "a step back", emphasising that negotiations could not be prolonged indefinitely.

His statement comes in the backdrop of reports of some discontent within the state unit of Congress regarding the allocation of seats like Sangli and Bhiwandi and also the ceding of four out of six seats in Mumbai to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena.

"We took a step back, we did not surrender," Patole affirmed to reporters while explaining that the final decision was reached after consultations with the party's central leadership.

Congress leaders tried their best to secure seats where the party had good prospects of winning, but there were limitations on stretching negotiations in view of the ongoing election process, he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)