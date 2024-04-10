No impact on MVA: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Raj Thackeray supporting ruling alliance

In 2019, Raj Thackeray had taken a firm stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now he has extended support to the PM, the Congress leader noted, adding, "Something is fishy here"

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said MNS chief Raj Thackeray's support to the ruling BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra will not affect the opposition coalition MVA's election prospects, reported news agency PTI.

A tiger has turned into a lamb, he quipped.

"When Raj Thackeray visited Delhi, it was evident that he will go with the BJP. But we did not expect that a tiger will turn into a lamb so soon. Will a fighter like Raj Thackeray become a slave?" Wadettiwar asked, reported PTI.

In 2019, Raj Thackeray had taken a firm stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now he has extended support to the PM, the Congress leader noted, adding, "Something is fishy here."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday announced unconditional support to the 'Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the state and backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a move that is expected to bolster the ruling bloc's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing his party's annual rally here on Gudi Padwa (traditional Maharashtra New Year that symbolises fresh beginnings, auspiciousness), Raj Thackeray said he expects PM Modi to focus on the concerns of the youth and maintained the state should get a larger share of central revenue keeping in mind taxes it pays.

"I don't have any expectations. When there is a need for a strong leadership in the country, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will back the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP unconditionally. It is only for Narendra Modi," Raj Thackeray asserted, reported PTI.

The MNS leader did not elaborate whether his party, which has not fielded any candidate so far, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Raj Thackeray's support to Modi comes after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month. Since then there were speculations that he will join the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance). He, however, made it clear that his party candidates, as and when they contest elections, will do so only on MNS symbol 'railway engine'.

Thackeray, who broke away from the undivided Shiv Sena and founded the MNS in 2006, asked his party workers to start preparing for the state assembly elections which are due in October this year.

For the 55-year-old firebrand leader known for his oratory skills, politics has come to a full circle. He openly backed Modi's candidature for the Prime Minister's post in 2014. He then changed tracks and went on to become his bitter critic, going to the extent of playing videos of promises made by Modi at his well-attended rallies, and pointing out how they remained unfulfilled.

However, opposing his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, then head of the undivided Shiv Sena, has been the hallmark of Raj Thackeray's politics. Even when he backed the BJP in 2014, he fielded candidates against the undivided Shiv Sena.

The MNS leader, at the Gudi Padwa rally in Shivaji Park, explained why he changed his stand on Modi.

"After 2014, I felt that what I heard in the (assurances given in) speeches (by Modi) were not materialising.

"I opposed him vehemently, but whenever he did anything good, say (like nullifying the provisions of) Article 370, I was the one who welcomed it. I organised a 'morcha' (rally) in favour of the NRC (National Register of Citizens)," Raj Thackeray said, justifying change in his stand, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)